Biden warns of ‘MAGA’ Republicans’ desire to cut spending
By COLLEEN LONG and JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden says GOP lawmakers could put millions of people’s health care at risk. He is honing his message ahead of the release of his budget plan next week as Republicans push for him to negotiate over spending levels. The Democratic president spoke Tuesday at a recreation center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Using past proposals, Biden says the GOP could try to slash Medicaid and health care benefits, as well as Social Security and Medicare. He says lawmakers who are part of the “Make America Great Again” movement started by former President Donald Trump have shown a willingness to cut funding for health care and allow the federal government to default on its financial obligations.