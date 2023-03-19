19 die, over 20 injured in bus crash in central Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A speeding bus has fallen into a roadside ditch in central Bangladesh, leaving at least 19 people dead and more than 20 others injured. Police say 14 people died at the scene on Sunday in the district of Madaripur. News reports say another three people died later. The bus was travelling to the capital, Dhaka, from the southwestern city of Khulna. It’s not immediately clear what caused the crash. Road accidents are common in Bangladesh because of lax enforcement of traffic law, rough driving and overspeeding. Some 8,000 people die each year from road accidents in Bangladesh.

