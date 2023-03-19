Croatian authorities destroy World War II anti-ship mine

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian authorities have destroyed a huge anti-ship mine from World War II that was buried in the seabed near a key northern Adriatic Sea port. Local authorities in the port of Rijeka sounded emergency sirens early Sunday to mark the start of the operation. They earlier had evacuated parts of the city while also halting all traffic to secure the area during the removal of the bomb with 690 kilograms (1,500 pounds) of explosives. Officials said that the bomb was first discovered last June. It was positioned too close to the city and it had to be moved further away before emergency teams performed the controlled detonation.

