Japan PM Kishida to announce new Indo-Pacific plan in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce a new plan for a “free and open Indo-Pacific” during his two-day visit to India that began Monday. The plan is expected to include Japan’s support for human development in maritime security, a provision of coast guard patrol boats and equipment and other infrastructure cooperation. India says ties with Japan are key to stability in the region. India, Japan, the United States and Australia make up the Indo-Pacific alliance known as the Quad. The Japanese Foreign Ministry says Kishida will also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discuss deepening cooperation between Tokyo and New Delhi.

