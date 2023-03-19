Long-serving Montenegro president seeks reelection

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Voters in Montenegro are casting ballots in a presidential election marked by a deep political crisis and uncertainty over whether the small NATO member state in the Balkans will unblock its bid to join the European Union or seek instead to improve ties with Serbia and Russia. Analysts predict that the first round of Montenegro’s presidential vote on Sunday will not produce a clear winner and that 61-year-old pro-Western incumbent Milo Djukanovic will face one of several challengers in a runoff vote in two weeks. The presidency is largely ceremonial. But the ballot is seen as a key indicator of popular sentiment ahead of a parliamentary election on June 11.

