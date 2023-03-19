State news: Kuwait court annuls 2022 parliamentary election

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Kuwaiti court has annulled the results of a parliamentary election held last year, saying it would reinstate the previous slate of lawmakers elected in 2020. The decision Sunday by Kuwait’s Constitutional Court, reported by the state-run KUNA news agency, threw more chaos into the politics of this small, oil-rich nation on the Persian Gulf. In its decision, the court cited “discrepancies” in the decree dissolving the 2020 parliament for its ruling. Authorities did not immediately explain what this meant for Kuwait’s parliament going forward.

