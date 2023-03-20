EU seeks deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ministers are meeting to try to finalize a plan to supply Ukraine with sorely needed artillery shells, replenish their own national stocks and ramp up Europe’s defense industry. The 27-nation bloc’s foreign and defense ministers will discuss the plan at a joint session in Brussels. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is due to provide an update of developments in the yearlong war and to set out his country’s military needs. The EU’s aim is to provide Ukraine with 1 million 155-millimeter artillery shells this year.

