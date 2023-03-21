Pakistani intelligence officer, driver killed, officials say

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say suspected militants ambushed a vehicle carrying a senior military intelligence officer in northwest Pakistan, killing him and his driver. Brig. Mustafa Burki, who had been deeply involved in operations against the Pakistani Taliban in recent years, was “martyred” along with his driver as he traveled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, say security officials. The province bordering Afghanistan is a former stronghold of militants. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to media on the record. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack on Burki.

