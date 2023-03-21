Tennessee law prevents local bans on natural gas stoves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that says local governments can’t ban gas stoves, even though no current city in Tennessee is currently pursuing such actions. The legislation was introduced amid fears from earlier this year that President Joe Biden’s administration was considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves. However, the White House has said Biden would not support a ban. Under the legislation Lee approved Monday, local government cannot regulate the “type of source of energy” delivered to customers for utility service connection or appliances. The legislation went into effect immediately.

