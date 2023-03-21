Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death
By DENISE LAVOIE and SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press
DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Newly obtained surveillance video shows a group of sheriff’s deputies and other personnel at a Virginia mental hospital forcibly pinning a patient to the ground until he was motionless and limp. The video shows unsuccessful resuscitation efforts then began on Irvo Otieno. Otieno’s death at the hospital March 6 has led to second-degree murder charges against seven deputies and three hospital workers. The surveillance video was available through a link included in public court records. It shows the workers pressing down on a prone Otieno who was handcuffed and shackled. Final autopsy findings in Otieno’s death have not been made public. Defense attorneys for the defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.