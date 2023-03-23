After Denver school shooting, an outcry erupts over security

DENVER (AP) — Outraged Denver students and parents are demanding better school security and pushing for tighter firearm controls Thursday, a day after a 17-year-old student shot and wounded two administrators at a city high school beset with violence. A coroner’s office says a body found in the mountains outside Denver on Wednesday was that of the student accused of wounding the administrators. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Educators for decades have grappled with how to keep students safe as violence has intensified. The shooting at East High School near downtown Denver has stoked a backlash among parents who said security was too lax.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN, JESSE BEDAYN, THOMAS PEIPERT and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.