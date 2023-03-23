Israel passes law protecting Netanyahu as protests continue

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s parliament has passed the first of several laws that make up its contentious judicial overhaul. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition approved a motion Thursday that would protect the Israeli leader from being deemed unfit to rule over his corruption trial and claims of a conflict of interest. Critics say the law is tailor-made for Netanyahu, encourages corruption and deepens an already gaping chasm between Israelis over the judicial overhaul. Also Thursday, protesters were staging another day of demonstrations aimed at ringing an alarm over what they see as the country’s descent toward autocracy.

