Netanyahu vows to unite Israel but opponents dismiss pledge

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is determined to end the divisive crisis over his plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary. But in a speech on Thursday, he gave no details on how he plans to do so and his opponents quickly rejected his pledge. He spoke hours after Israel’s parliament passed the first of several laws that make up the contentious plan. The law would protect the Israeli leader from being deemed unfit to rule because of his corruption trial and claims of a conflict of interest. Protesters staged another day of demonstrations on Thursday aimed at raising alarm over what they see as the country’s descent toward autocracy.

By JOSEF FEDERMAN and ILAN BEN ZION Associated Press

