No red carpet? French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip

PARIS (AP) — Unrest in France is tarnishing the sheen of King Charles III’s first overseas trip as monarch. Striking workers have refused to provide red carpets and critics are calling for the British king’s visit to be canceled altogether amid pension reform protests. The British king is scheduled to undertake the trip beginning Sunday on behalf of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, which hoped a royal tour would underscore efforts to rebuild Anglo-French ties. But anger over French President Emmanuel Macron’s resolve to increase the retirement age by two years are clouding what was meant to be a show of bonhomie and friendship. Instead, Charles’ visit is being seen as an unnecessary display of privilege.

