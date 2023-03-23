Prince William thanks Poland for generosity to Ukrainians

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prince William has paid tribute to Poles who lost their lives in past wars, and expressed gratitude to the nation for what it is doing today to provide humanitarian and military support to Ukraine. The heir to the U.K. throne’s visit to Poland underscores Britain’s support for both Ukraine and Poland. Poland is an ally on the front line of efforts to help refugees displaced by Russia’s war and is assisting the Ukrainian military in fighting off the invasion. William made a solemn visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw. He also met with President Andrzej Duda and young Ukrainians working and studying in Poland.

By VANESSA GERA and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press

