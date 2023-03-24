King Charles’ state visit deflated as France leg canceled

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III’s international debut has been deflated after his trip to France was postponed indefinitely because of protests that threatened to mar events at high profile venues such as the Arc de Triomphe and the Palace of Versailles. While Charles will still travel to Germany on Wednesday, the decision to bypass France removes some of the sparkle from his first overseas trip as monarch. It was originally planned as a six-day celebration of Britain’s links with its biggest European allies. French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that he had asked for the visit to be delayed out of “common sense and friendship” because the likelihood of protests created a “detestable situation.”

