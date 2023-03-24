Pakistani court grants protection to Imran Khan from arrest

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say a Pakistani court has extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s protection from arrest until next week. Friday’s order by the Lahore High Court virtually shields the former premier from arrest until March 27. The ruling was another reprieve for ouster premier Khan, who currently faces more than 100 cases, ranging from terrorism to a graft charge. The latest five cases, in which he got protection from arrest, were registered against him this month in Islamabad. He is accused of inciting his supporters to violence in the capital when he was to appear before a court in a graft case to face indictment.

