Suspected tornado touches down in northern Texas

DECATUR, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a suspected tornado touched down in north Texas. Wise County Emergency Management Coordinator Cody Powell says the tornado struck in southern Wise County near the Parker County line Friday morning. Powell said authorities were just beginning to assess the damage and he had no reports of injuries. Parker County officials and the National Weather Service did not immediately return phone calls for comment. The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center has forecast severe weather Friday primarily from the lower Mississippi Valley to the lower Ohio Valley with possible tornadoes most likely in eastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi and western Tennessee.

