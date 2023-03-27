Harris meets with Ghana’s president as Africa trip begins
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has praised Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo for his “democratic principles.” Monday’s meeting is aimed at showing support for the West African leader, who’s facing discontent over inflation and concerns about regional security. One fear is the Russian mercenary group Wagner will expand its footprint in the region, something Akufo-Addo says would be “unsettling.” The U.S. has sent troops to train militaries from Ghana and other countries to bolster their defenses. Harris’ weeklong trip to Africa also will take her to Tanzania and Zambia, part of an effort to broaden U.S. outreach at a time when China and Russia have entrenched interests of their own on the continent.f