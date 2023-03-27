Harris visits Ghana’s president, promises aid, investments

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has praised Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo for his “democratic principles.” Monday’s meeting is aimed at showing support for the West African leader, who’s facing discontent over inflation and concerns about regional security. Harris was welcomed into the Ghanaian presidential palace, where she promised assistance with security in the nation and increased investments. Harris announced $100 million in U.S. aid to the region. Akufo-Addo called for solidarity as countries like Ghana work to repair their economies. Harris also will visit Tanzania and Zambia, part of an effort to broaden U.S. outreach in Africa at a time when China and Russia have entrenched interests of their own on the continent.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.