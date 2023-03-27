Lebanon changes unpopular move to delay daylight saving time

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister has reversed an unpopular decision made by his office to delay the start of daylight saving time by a month. Najib Mikati said Monday the Cabinet has decided to implement daylight saving time at midnight Wednesday. The development comes after the government’s initial decision was widely criticized around the country with many, including the country’s largest church, saying they will not abide by the postponement. Last week, the government said it will delay the start of daylight saving time by a month until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan leading to mass confusion in the country.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.