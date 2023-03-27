More relatives of Colorado shooting victims sue Sturm Ruger

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — More relatives of people shot to death at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 are suing gun-maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. over how it marketed the firearm used in the massacre. A lawyer for relatives of five of the 10 people killed at the Boulder store said Monday that the new lawsuit has been served on the company and will be filed this week in Connecticut, where Sturm, Ruger is based in Fairfield. The son of a sixth victim filed a similar lawsuit earlier this month over the marketing of the Ruger AR-556 pistol, which looks like a rifle. Both suits seek undisclosed damages. Company representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

