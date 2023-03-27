Suicide bomber kills 6 people near foreign ministry in Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A suicide bomber has struck near the foreign ministry in the Afghan capital, killing at least six people and wounding about a dozen. That’s according to a local hospital and a spokesman for the Kabul police chief. The hospital says Monday’s explosion happened close to the ministry, the second time this year that there has been an attack near it. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group has increased attacks since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. IS has targeted Taliban officials and patrols, as well as members of the country’s minority Shiite community.

