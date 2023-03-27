Turkey calls French envoy, protests hosting of Syria Kurds

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run agency says Ankara has summoned France’s ambassador to condemn the French senate’s move to host representatives of Syrian Kurdish groups that Ankara considers to be terrorists. Anadolu Agency reported Monday that Turkish officials “”strongly condemned” the action to French Ambassador Herve Magro. The vice-president of the French Senate announced on Twitter on Saturday that he hosted a delegation from northeast Syria to discuss the situation in the region last week. Media reports said the Syrian Kurdish representatives were honored with medals by the Senate in recognition of their fight against the extremist Islamic State group in Syria.

