Montenegro’s president: EU’s neglect gave Russia a platform

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s pro-Western president has criticized the European Union for allegedly allowing Russia to spread its influence in the western Balkans. President Milo Djukanovic spoke to the Associated Press as he prepares for a Sunday runoff election with an opponent who has the support of the Montenegrin government, which includes parties seeking closer relations with Serbia and Russia. , Djukanovic said Tuesday that the volatile Balkans region has become a “platform” for anti-EU policies due to the bloc’s “negligence,” Djukanovic won the most votes in the first round of the country’s presidential election. Analysts think his challenger in the runoff, former Economy Minister Jakov Milatovic, stands a good chance of winning.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.