Mexico’s president visits city where fire killed 39 migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president is visiting the border city of Ciudad Juarez, where 39 men died in an immigration detention center fire. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday he was personally devastated by Monday’s tragedy. But it appears he will bring little new with him in the way of policy during his visit to Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas. Eager to gain favor with the United States, López Obrador has made life hard for migrants seeking to cross Mexico to reach the U.S. border. He has assigned tens of thousands of troops to retain migrants and allowed the United States to return non-Mexican migrants.

