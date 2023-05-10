Long-haul carrier Emirates launches $200M fund to reduce fossil fuel use in aviation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Long-haul carrier Emirates says it is creating a $200 million fund for research and development projects aimed at reducing the use of fossil fuels in commercial aviation. Emirates made the announcement Thursday ahead of releasing their annual report for 2022. The airline, owned by Dubai’s government, said the funding would be distributed over three years. Emirates, separately, will aim to use so-called sustainable aviation fuel when possible — though it remains incredibly scarce in the market. In January, the airline successfully flew a Boeing 777 on a test flight with one of its two engines entirely powered by the fuel.

