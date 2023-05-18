Tennessee commission holds off on decertifying former officer charged in Tyre Nichols death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee commission that enforces standards for police has recommended that proceedings to bar an officer charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols from serving in law enforcement in the state be suspended until his legal case is resolved. A panel of the Tennessee Police Officer Standards and Training Commission in Nashville agreed to a request by a lawyer for former Memphis officer Tadarrius Bean to hold off on stripping him of his state law enforcement certification. Bean is one of five officers who have pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder in Nichols’ death. The commission already has decertified three of the officers and approved the decision of a fourth to surrender his certification.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and ADRIAN SAINZ Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.