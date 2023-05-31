Debt ceiling deal advances pipeline and tweaks environmental rules. But more work remains.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite weeks of negotiations, the White House and House Republicans were unable to reach a comprehensive agreement to overhaul environmental regulations and streamline federal permitting as part of their budget deal. Although the measure falls short of the comprehensive overhaul that the White House has been seeking, it still is expected to speed up infrastructure projects and limit reviews that have bogged down construction. President Joe Biden has sought the changes to clear the way for clean energy initiatives to help reach his climate goals. However, the legislation has frustrated some environmentalists, especially because it advances construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would carry natural gas through Appalachia.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

