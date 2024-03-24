Georgia running back Trevor Etienne arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges

ATLANTA (AP) — Jail records show Georgia running back Trevor Etienne was arrested over the weekend on drunken driving, reckless driving and other charges. The Bulldogs’ projected starting running back was booked into the Athens-Clark County Jail at 4:35 a.m. Sunday and released less than an hour later on bonds totalling about $1,800. It was not immediately clear if Etienne had obtained a lawyer. The university said in a statement it was aware of the arrest but would not have further comment. Etienne is a midyear transfer from Florida, where he led the Gators with nine touchdowns last year and emerged as one of the team’s most dynamic playmakers.

