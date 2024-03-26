A vocal revolt: MSNBC personalities object to NBC News’ hiring of Ronna McDaniel as a contributor

NEW YORK (AP) — Hosts across MSNBC’s airwaves are following Chuck Todd in publicly criticizing their network for hiring former Republican National Committee chief Ronna McDaniel as a paid contributor. Rachel Maddow, Jen Psaki, Nicolle Wallace, Lawrence O’Donnell and “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski all spoke out Monday against the hiring on their shows. Maddow, MSNBC’s most popular personality, said “it is a sign of strength, not weakness, to acknowledge that you’re wrong.” NBC News management and McDaniel had no comment. NBC announced the McDaniel hiring on Friday. It said she would provide the network with an insider’s perspective on politics and the workings of the current Republican Party.

