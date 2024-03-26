Hunger deepens as relentless gang violence targets Haiti’s capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gangs have intensified their rampage in the downtown area of Haiti’s capital, setting fire to a school and looting pharmacies near the country’s largest public hospital. The attacks that began Monday and continued into early Tuesday mark nearly a month since gunmen began targeting key infrastructure across Port-au-Prince including police stations, the main international airport that remains closed and Haiti’s two biggest prisons. UNICEF said Tuesday that the malnutrition crisis is human made and that the number of children in Haiti estimated to suffer from severe acute malnutrition has increased by 19% this year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.