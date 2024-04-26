A British tourist is in a hospital after a shark attack. Tobago closes several beaches

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A shark attack on a British tourist in the southeastern Caribbean prompted the government of Trinidad and Tobago to close seven beaches and a marine park. Authorities said the man attacked on Friday was hospitalized in an intensive care unit. Beaches along the northwest coast of Tobago were closed, including Turtle Beach, where the attack occurred. Officials said the closures will allow the Coast Guard and Department of Fisheries to investigate the incident and “neutralize the shark threat, if possible.” Shark attacks are rare. The Florida-based International Shark Attack File says that last year, there were 69 unprovoked attacks and 22 provoked bites worldwide, along with 14 fatalities.

