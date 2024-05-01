So you’ve lost weight using Wegovy. Does that mean you can stop taking it?

Millions of Americans who have used new obesity drugs like Wegovy to lose weight and improve health are wondering what happens if they stop taking them. Experts say the medications were designed and tested to be taken indefinitely to treat the disease of obesity. Some people are experimenting with stretching out doses, taking the drugs intermittently or stopping and starting again only if needed. Doctors warn that the symptoms typically comeback even stronger, with more food cravings, hunger and weight gain. There’s no data on the long-term effects of intermittent use.

