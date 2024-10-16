Judge dismisses lawsuit over old abortion rights ruling in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has dismissed a lawsuit that challenged a potential conflict between a 2022 state law that bans most abortions and a 1998 state Supreme Court ruling that said abortion is guaranteed in the Mississippi Constitution. Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin wrote Tuesday that the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists lacks legal standing. The group sued the Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure in November 2022. Martin says the doctors have not shown they face disciplinary action from the board. The attorney for the association says he will ask the Mississippi Supreme Court to revive the case and erase its earlier ruling.

