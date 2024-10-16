Zeta drug lord continued to control cartel from inside a Mexican prison, says US indictment

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A U.S. indictment unsealed in the District of Columbia claims that the leader of one of Mexico’s most violent gangs continued to control an offshoot group, the Northeast Cartel, from inside a Mexican prison. Miguel Angel Treviño Morales, known by the alias “Zeta 40,” has been in prison in Mexico since his arrest in 2013. The indictment unsealed Wednesday says the Northeast Cartel was basically created and run by Treviño Morales and his brother Omar, who was arrested in 2015. The brothers essentially got their relatives to run operations for the new gang. Those accusations represent a grim comment on the lack of security at Mexican prisons.

