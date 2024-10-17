An American was reportedly kidnapped from a southern Philippine town

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say a search is underway after four gunmen reportedly abducted an American national, who was shot in the leg as he tried to resist before being spirited away by speedboat. Policemen in Sibuco town in Zamboanga del Norte province tried to pursue but failed to find the suspected abductors and their victim, who was identified as Elliot Onil Eastman, 26, from Vermont, according to initial police reports. The reported abduction happened Thursday night. The regional police confirmed a report taht an American national had been abducted and said that “we are doing everything in our power to secure the safe recovery of the victim.”

