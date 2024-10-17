An independent journalist arrested on treason charges in Belarus

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — An independent journalist in Belarus has been arrested on treason charges, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on news media by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko’s government. Danil Palianski, a reporter from the city of Brest, has remained behind bars since his arrest last month, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists. The 53-year-old journalist faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Palianski, who worked for several independent news outlets, is one of 34 journalists currently in custody in Belarus, either serving their sentences or awaiting trial. Andrei Bastunets, the head of the Belarusian Association of Journalists, said that the authorities have intensified their crackdown on freedom of speech ahead of next year’s presidential election.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.