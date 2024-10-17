Friends and musicians express heartbreak at the death of singer Liam Payne at age 31
LONDON (AP) — Friends and collaborators have expressed shock and sadness over the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who has died in Buenos Aires, Argentina at age 31. Singer Charlie Puth says Payne was among the first major artists he worked with and can’t believe he is gone. Two other Payne collaborators also said they were stunned. Rapper Juicy J. offered prayers and the producer and DJ Zedd says the situation is “absolutely heartbreaking.”