Harris campaign features less talk of joy and more head-on digs at Trump as Election Day nears

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is closing out her campaign painting a dark vision of the country if Trump is sent back to the White House. Her stepped-up warnings about Trump include playing video clips at her own rallies of the Republican nominee’s more alarming rhetoric. In La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Thursday, she told a rally crowd that Trump “will stop at nothing to claim unchecked power for himself.” It’s a shift from the “joy” that swirled around her elevation to the top of the Democratic ticket this summer. As that surge of enthusiasm has eased, Harris is staking her campaign on increasingly sharp attacks on Trump meant to motivate her supporters to turn out.

