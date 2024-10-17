Prosecutors ask Massachusetts’ highest court to allow murder retrial for Karen Read

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors called on the highest court in Massachusetts not to support dropping two charges against Karen Read who is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend based. Read is accused of ramming into John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowstorm in January 2022. Read’s attorneys argue she is being framed and that someone else is responsible for O’Keefe’s death. A judge declared a mistrial after jurors couldn’t reach agreement on her case and a second trial on the same charges is set to begin in January.

