The world is at a dangerous moment as conflicts spread, UN rights chief says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief is warning that the world is at an especially dangerous moment in history, with disregard and disrespect for international law “is reaching a deafening crescendo.” Volker Türk said this week that conflicts are spreading and intensifying and humanitarian and human rights laws are being “trampled amid broad impunity.” He was sharply critical of Israeli authorities for allowing Palestinians in Gaza to reach “catastrophic levels of hunger” but he also cited human rights violations in Ukraine, Sudan, Haiti and Myanmar. Israel’s U.N. ambassador insisted that his country’s humanitarian efforts remain “as comprehensive as ever.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.