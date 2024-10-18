UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon staying put despite Israeli warnings to move

GENEVA (AP) — A spokesman for forces in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon says it is maintaining its positions despite warnings to move from the Israeli Defense Forces. Andrea Tenenti of the interim force known as UNIFIL cited a unanimous decision by its 50 troop-contributing countries and the Security Council for it to hold its positions. He said the force established in the late 1970s will continue efforts to monitor the conflict and work to ensure humanitarian aid reaches needy civilians. UNIFIL forces have repeatedly come under fire

