An environmental group files intent to sue a salmon farmer for pollution off Maine’s coast

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An environmental organization has served a notice of intent to sue one of the world’s largest aquaculture companies for violations of the Clean Water Act in Maine. The fish farmer ardently denies the allegations. Conservation Law Foundation contends Cooke Aquaculture’s salmon farming sites off the Maine coast pollute the state’s bays. Lobster fishing is a key industry there. The farms consist of pens in the ocean where Atlantic salmon are grown for use as food. The Boston-based law foundation states in its Thursday notice that it was suing Cooke in a Maine federal court to bring the company into compliance.

