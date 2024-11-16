Gabon votes on a new constitution after the military seized power last year

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Gabon is holding a referendum on whether to adopt a new constitution, more than a year after mutinous soldiers overthrew the country’s long-time president and seized power in the oil-rich Central African nation. Nearly 1 million people are expected to vote in the referendum. The draft constitution, which proposes sweeping changes that could prevent dynastic rule and transfer of power, needs more than 50% of the votes cast to be adopted. Soldiers last year toppled Gabon’s longtime President Ali Bongo Ondimba and put him under house arrest, accusing him of leading the country into chaos. The polls will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday. There is no legal deadline for when results should be announced.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.