The roof restorers of Paris now have UNESCO Cultural Heritage recognition

PARIS (AP) — UNESCO has listed the zinc roof restoration techniques for the zinc roofs of Paris as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. The roof restorers toil away from before sunrise to after sunset, in slippery winters and scorching summers. They replace the zinc sheets that have helped define the city’s famous skyline since the 1800s. Most of the roofers are men, most are young. They often like heights, architecture, and working outdoors. Roofers are hoping the UNESCO recognition will inspire others to join their ranks and improve their working conditions.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.