Republican venture capitalist joins race for Nevada governor

AP Nevada

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican venture capitalist Guy Nohra announced Tuesday that he is running for Nevada governor next year. Nohra joins a GOP primary race that includes Las Vegas-area sheriff Joe Lombardo, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and Reno attorney Joey Gilbert. They are vying to take on incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak, who will be making his first reelection bid in 2022. Nohra is a 61-year-old who was born in Lebanon and moved to the U.S. when he was a teenager. He cofounded Alta Partners, a venture capital firm, and moved to Nevada six years ago. He lives in Reno.