Spence drops out of Pacquiao fight with eye injury; Ugás in

AP Nevada

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. has dropped out of his pay-per-view fight with Manny Pacquiao on Aug. 21 because of a retinal tear in his left eye. WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugás will step in to face Pacquiao at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the same date. According to his promoters, Spence didn’t learn he had a torn retina until a prefight medical examination by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Ugás was scheduled to make his first career defense of his WBA title on the undercard of Pacquiao’s meeting with Spence. Pacquiao won the same WBA belt in 2019.