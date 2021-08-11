Nevada awards $2M to man for wrongful convictions in killing

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The state of Nevada has awarded nearly $2 million to an 83-year-old man ruled by a court to have been twice wrongfully convicted in the 1974 robbery and killing of a casino magnate’s wife. The attorney general’s office said in a statement Tuesday that the state Board of Examiners awarded the compensation to Frank LaPena and a state District Court judge gave a certificate of innocence to the former bell captain at the Hacienda resort in Las Vegas. LaPena spent 20 years in prison after being convicted in the 1974 killing of Hilda Krause, wife of casino magnate Marvin Krause.