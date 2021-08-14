Vegas physician chosen by toy company as Barbie role model

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz is a Las Vegas physician, wellness advocate, lifestyle blogger and now a Barbie doll. Toy company Mattel chose her as a role model for one of six new Barbies honoring women the company identified as heroes of the coronavirus pandemic. The 31-year-old Cruz is a Filipina-American mom who grew up in Nevada and played with Barbie dolls as a child. She now works at Intermountain Healthcare in Las Vegas. Mattel credits her with fighting racial bias and discrimination during a rise in anti-Asian-related crime by collaborating on a video hashtagged #IAmNotAVirus. Cruz began blogging during her medical residency at Loma Linda University in California. She now has more than 112,000 Instagram followers.